TPD officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash, remains at hospital

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 1:27 PM, Dec 01, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — An officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said the officer was riding his motorcycle on Adamo Drive when a woman, 54, driving a red Honda Accord crossed the road and cut in front of the officer. The Honda Accord then crashed into the police motorcycle.

Officials said the officer was transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries, including a possible fractured femur.

According to TPD, the woman was not injured and remained on the scene, cooperating with the investigation. Police said she will be cited for her role in the crash.

