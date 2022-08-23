Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TPD: Hillsborough High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:27 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 17:34:27-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested for bringing a gun on campus Tuesday afternoon.

On August 23 around 2:30 p.m., TPD said the School Resource Officer assigned to the high school was told by another student that a student brought a gun on campus. Officials said the officer then went to the gym, found the student and escorted him to the office.

Police said the student admitted to having a gun in his possession, which was then removed from the student's backpack.

TPD said the student was arrested and taken to JAC and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm.

Tampa Police said the student did not threaten anyone or make any threats with the gun.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Station Info

Get Free, 24/7 Local News on Your Streaming Device