TPD: Hillsborough High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested for bringing a gun on campus Tuesday afternoon.

On August 23 around 2:30 p.m., TPD said the School Resource Officer assigned to the high school was told by another student that a student brought a gun on campus. Officials said the officer then went to the gym, found the student and escorted him to the office.

Police said the student admitted to having a gun in his possession, which was then removed from the student's backpack.

TPD said the student was arrested and taken to JAC and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm.

Tampa Police said the student did not threaten anyone or make any threats with the gun.