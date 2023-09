Tampa International has been nominated Best Large Airport for USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. It's one of 20 airports nominated by an expert panel.

Voters can decide which airport they think should win. Voting is open through Monday, October 2 at 12 p.m. You can vote once a day.

Click here to see the other airports and cast your vote.

In a press release, TPA said one of its restaurants, Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria is up for a 10Best award for airport grab-and-go food.