NewsHillsborough County

Toddler killed after being hit by car in Town 'N' Country, authorities say

It happened around 3:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 05:59:31-04

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit by a car and killed early Thursday morning in Town 'N' Country, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Sheldon Road. The northbound lanes are currently closed from Mayflower Road to Fountain Avenue.

The investigation is very active, authorities said, and limited information has been released at this time.

