Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tips sought after dog found in Lithia with zip ties, electrical wire embedded in neck

Harper Crime Stoppers.png
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay
Harper was found abandoned in Lithia with zip ties and electrical wire embedded in her neck.
Harper Crime Stoppers.png
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 12:23:29-04

LITHIA, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help after a dog was found abandoned in Lithia with zip ties and electrical wire embedded in her neck.

The dog, now named Harper, underwent surgery to remove the ties and wires and is being treated for her injuries as well as heartworms at the Pet Resource Center.

Harper was found on February 24 in a wooded area near Old Hopewell Road and Henry George Road. Officials believe she's two years old and may have recently had a litter of puppies.

Harper wires Crime Stoppers.png
Zip ties and electrical wire removed from the neck of an abandoned dog found in Lithia in February.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the free Florida Crime Stoppers Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.