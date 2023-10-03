Three orphaned manatees arrive at ZooTampa by cargo plane

TAMPA, Fla. — Three orphaned manatees arrived back at ZooTampa by cargo plane over the weekend.

In 2021, state wildlife officials rescued three orphaned manatees in Florida. All three calves received intensive care, including bottle feeding, at ZooTampa for 18 months.

At the time, a manatee named Piccolina was the smallest manatee ever in ZooTampa's care. The calf only weighed 44 pounds. The three manatees needed to gain weight and spent the past year at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio.

"They were all rescued here in Florida in 2021, and they were found as orphan calves, each of them weighing less than 60 pounds when they were first brought to us," said Lisa Smith, an animal care supervisor at ZooTampa.

Smith said each manatee now weighs 700 pounds. The manatees were transported back to ZooTampa over the weekend and arrived by DHL cargo plane.

"They do fly in a cargo plane in a nice padded crate with some caretakers watching over them throughout the flight," said Smith.

WFTS

Currently, people may view the manatees named Piccolina, Soleil, and Calliope at ZooTampa's manatee viewing area. The manatees are expected to be released by February.

“These transfers are extremely important as (they allow) us to make room to care for critically injured, ill, and orphaned manatees,” said Tiffany Burns, senior director of animal programs. “We are grateful to our partners in Ohio for providing secondary rehabilitation. It’s an incredible team effort, and we are excited about the manatees’ return to Florida waters early next year.”

ZooTampa’s David A. Straz, Jr. Critical Care Center has cared for more than 500 injured, sick, and orphaned manatees. A dedicated team of animal care and medical staff tend to Florida’s iconic species 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Everyone can do their part by practicing safe boating and making sure they keep their eyes open for wildlife and admire them from a distance and make sure you don't leave any trash or litter around," said Smith.

For more information on the threatened species, visit here.

