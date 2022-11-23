Texas man suspected of hate crime arrested after firing shots outside South Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night after he yelled racial slurs and fired his weapon outside of a South Tampa bar on Nov. 21, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD stated that they arrived at the Soho Saloon on South Howard Avenue around 9 p.m. after they received a call about shots being fired.

After investigating the situation, TPD said that Dustin McCann, 30, was removed from the bar by security after repeatedly using racial slurs toward a Black security guard. Witnesses told police that once McCann got inside his car, he drove away while firing multiple shots into the air and yelling a phrase used by white supremacists.

Detectives obtained a warrant for McCann's arrest after identifying him, and on Nov. 22, McCann was located with the help of the Arcadia Police Department.

He was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. TPD stated that those charges will be enhanced with "evidencing prejudice while committing an offense (hate crime enhancement)."

Records show that McCann was bonded out on Nov. 23 and is no longer in custody.