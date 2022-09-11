Teacher arrested for alleged sexual battery, according to HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — An English teacher has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual relations with a student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Jamie Melton, an English teacher at Carrollwood Day School's Bearrs Avenue campus, was arrested on Sept. 11 for sexual battery.

HCSO obtained a warrant for the 42-year-old on Sept. 10, stating "probable cause" as the reason.

HCSO stated that it appeared this was an isolated incident, but anyone with more information should contact their office at (813)-247-8200.