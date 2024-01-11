Teacher among more than 120 arrested in human trafficking bust by HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Over 120 people were arrested in a human trafficking bust the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is calling "Operation Renewed Hope."

In a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Chad Chronister said those arrested include an elementary school teacher, a nurse, a basketball coach and an employee of a "spiritual organization."

"These are individuals who betrayed our trust," he said.

Chronister said all individuals engaged with undercover investigators who were posing as minors or adults selling minors for sex.

The total number of arrests came to 123.