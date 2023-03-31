Tampa's Chill Dill celebrates 10 years of pickle power and supporting local vendors

TAMPA, Fla. — Ten years ago, three Tampa friends went out to lunch, ordered burgers and had "a wimpy pickle on the side."

That sad disappointing spear would inspire a robust local business, the Chill Dill, which makes and sells crispy, briny, really cold pickles exclusively in Tampa Bay and Florida.

"This pickle was born out of friendship," said James Dauenheimer, who owns the Chill Dill with wife Abbie and buddy Scott Michalski. "When you take that first bite, you're going to get a super crunch!"

The Chill Dill is a small local business supporting other small local businesses and farms.

James, Abbie and Scott (all of whom have other jobs) try to buy most of their Chill Dill produce locally, and they deal with 100 small vendors across the state.

Their most popular flavor? Gnarly Garlic, each container packed with a full "ice-cream scoop" of garlic.

"It's not a good day to be a vampire when we're making Garlics in the kitchen," said James.

The Chill Dill also sells pickled carrots, peppers, asparagus and more.

To find where Chill Dill products are sold near you, click here.