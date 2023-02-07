Tampa woman dies after crash with semi, car fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A 47-year-old woman from Tampa died early Tuesday morning after a crash with a semi and subsequent car fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 3:40 a.m., the woman was driving west on Hillsborough Avenue when she turned into the path of a semi traveling eastbound at the intersection of Orient Road.

After the two vehicles collided, the woman's sedan caught on fire and burned "intensely," FHP said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The semi driver, a 48-year-old man from Boca Raton, was not injured.