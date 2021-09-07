Tampa teacher writes 'Daisy the Angel' children's book to honor her late grandmother

TAMPA, Fla. — Melanie Ruiz has a guardian angel she calls Daisy.

"My grandmother's name was Margarita," says Ruiz, a virtual-school teacher in Tampa. "And Margarita in English is 'Daisy.' She was literally the life of the party."

When Melanie's grandmother lost a long battle with illness this year, the young woman was devastated.

Melanie needed a way to process her overwhelming grief.

In the middle of the night, inspiration struck: a children's book.

That's how Daisy the Angel, available at Barnes & Noble, Target and other book stores, was born.

The colorful remembrance celebrates Margarita and all grandmothers: having fun with them, growing old with them and saying goodbye.

The book is available in both English and Spanish; Melanie and Margarita are from Uruguay.

The story is deeply personal yet lovingly universal.

"Even though she's not here anymore," says Ruiz, "I know she's always watching over me."