Tampa teacher writes 'Daisy the Angel' children's book to honor her late grandmother

Book is available in English and Spanish
Melanie N. Ruiz
Posted at 3:13 AM, Sep 07, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Melanie Ruiz has a guardian angel she calls Daisy.

"My grandmother's name was Margarita," says Ruiz, a virtual-school teacher in Tampa. "And Margarita in English is 'Daisy.' She was literally the life of the party."

When Melanie's grandmother lost a long battle with illness this year, the young woman was devastated.

Melanie needed a way to process her overwhelming grief.

In the middle of the night, inspiration struck: a children's book.

That's how Daisy the Angel, available at Barnes & Noble, Target and other book stores, was born.

The colorful remembrance celebrates Margarita and all grandmothers: having fun with them, growing old with them and saying goodbye.

The book is available in both English and Spanish; Melanie and Margarita are from Uruguay.

The story is deeply personal yet lovingly universal.

"Even though she's not here anymore," says Ruiz, "I know she's always watching over me."

