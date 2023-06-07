Tampa swim instructor goes viral with mantra to help kids overcome their fears

TAMPA, Fla. — A local swim instructor went viral on social media for his "mermaid mantra" instructing technique to help kids overcome their fears.

Tyler Reed, owner of Triton Aquatic Training in Tampa, recently shared a video on social media showing a 2-year-old student who finished a swim lesson repeating the phrase, "I'm big. I'm brave. I'm beautiful."

According to ABC News, the video went viral, gaining over 39 million views on TikTok.

"Especially for my little mermaids, I always say, 'I'm big. I'm brave. I'm beautiful,' and I have them repeat after me," Reed told Good Morning America.

Reed told GMA he is glad the video is reaching so many people who can see the importance of teaching water safety to young kids.

He also told ABC that even if a child is not in swim lessons, he recommends that parents keep their kids out of flotation devices and instead hold them in the water themselves.