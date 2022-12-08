Tampa radio host spends a week on toy tower

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you drive by Westshore Plaza Mall, you may have noticed a three-story tower in the parking lot. It’s become the new home for a Tampa Bay radio personality trying to encourage listeners to donate toys to children in need.

wfts

This December marks the 11th year that Orlando Davis and Wild 94.1 have climbed up the stairs to the Toy Tower. They say it has become a Christmas tradition.

wfts

Davis is not only broadcasting his radio from 32 feet in the air all week, but he’s also living up there.

wfts

“This is how I sleep; I make my bed every day as my mom always told me; make your bed,” said Davis showing off his tent.

Right next to it, he has a microwave for meals and behind it, a port-a-potty to prepare his shows.

wfts

Davis takes this toy drive very seriously.

“Its the sacrifice; if people are going to give of themselves and their efforts and all that, I should probably have some skin in the game, so I’m up here for eight days, my feet don’t touch the ground,” said Davis.

Davis' efforts pay off every year as listeners drop off a variety of toys and bicycles. Even Santa is impressed.

wfts

Every toy goes to The Children’s Home Network, serving foster care children in the Bay Area since 1892.

The traffic may keep him up at night, but Davis calls it the perfect location.

wfts

“So it’s like everybody is doing their shopping and they are in that festive spirit, one for me, one for you,” said Davis

He says his favorite part is getting the chance to meet his loyal listeners.

“Listeners that we know and we hear from all the time but we don’t really get to see the face with the voice and then we see them giving with their family, we are a part of their holiday, maybe this is the 11th year they’ve given,” said Davis.

wfts

If you want to say hello to Orlando Davis and drop off a toy, he’ll be on top of the tower until Saturday at 5 p.m.