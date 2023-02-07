Tampa program adds more EMTs to the force

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new program in Tampa is aiming to shut the door on the EMT shortage. It's an issue we’ve seen across the nation prompted by the pandemic. It can be critical if there are not enough people to respond to an emergency.

Claira Reynolds with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said, “Across the country but really here locally, we have seen so many of our first responders leave the field but particularly our emergency medical technicians.”

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and Ultimate Medical Academy are teaming up to get more people in this position.

WFTS

It's an apprenticeship where recruits can take classes with the Ultimate Medical Academy, all while working and getting hands-on experience at the Crisis Center.

The program is free and sets students up to get their EMT certifications after they graduate.

Reynolds said, “They go to school for free with the agreement that they’re going to come back and work for us.”

Holding the title of EMT is something Natasha Santosmontalbo has always dreamed of.

She said, “Truly, as a kid, I just wanted to help people out and this is the best way I could think of being able to help my community.”

She recently graduated from the program and is now working as an EMT.

WFTS

Santosmontalbo grew up watching her mom battle diabetes. That is what made her want to get into the medical field.

“I just remember the doctors being able to help and being like, that’s what I wanna be able to help if my mom is in trouble. I want to help,” Santosmontalbo said.

So far, the apprenticeship has added 11 EMTs to the force, with more to come.

They are accepting applications for the next group of recruits. The program starts on February 27. Click here to apply or learn more information.