Tampa Pride 2024: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Pride Weekend 2024 is here, and ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities.

Tampa Pride 2024 Street Festival: 10:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Things start Saturday, March 23, with the Tampa Pride street festival, which kicks off at 10:45 a.m. It features an Arts & Crafts Show, Community Health Fair and Entrepreneurs Area. The Main Stage will be located in the Cuban Club Courtyard. Here the Street Festival will kick off at 10:45 a.m. with the Tampa Bay Pride Band and guest speakers, followed by featured entertainment.

The vendor areas are located in two main areas: E 9th Avenue & The HCC parking lot. The E 9th Avenue area is two blocks from N 13th Street to N 15th Street. The second area comprises the HCC parking lot area.

Tampa Pride 2024 Diversity Parade: 4 - 6 p.m.

The Tampa Pride 2024 Diversity Parade will be on March 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Ybor City. The parade will wind its way east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and E 7th Avenue, down E 7th Avenue to N 20th Street, where it will turn north to disperse.

For information, contact the Parade Coordinator.

Food Truck Alley will also run all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Watch the Tampa Pride Diversity Parade Live

If you can't make it to this year's parade, watch it live on ABC Action News+ Saturday at 4 p.m.

Pride @ Night: 6 - 11 p.m.

The Tampa Pride after-party will feature local and national headlining artists, DJ Mike Sklarz on the main stage, and DJ Mastro inside the Cuban Club.

7 p.m. showtime, hosted by Joey Brooks

Performances from: Kori, Stevens, Chrystal Chambers, Jocelyn Summers, Dena Cass, and Melanie Minyon