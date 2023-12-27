Tampa Police to have heavy presence this New Year's Eve weekend to crack down on drunk drivers

TAMPA, Fla. — For many people, New Year’s festivities include drinking alcohol. However, Tampa Police said if you plan on drinking, don’t drive.

"This is my sister, Josie DiStefano Palomino," said Linda Unfried as she showed me a picture of her sister.

It happened 40 years ago, but for Linda Unfried, it feels like it was just yesterday.

"Josie was killed on October 29, 1983," she said.

Her sister was killed by a drunk driver.

"She was on her way home after my parent's 55th wedding anniversary," she explained.

Linda Unfried

A drunk driver speeding down Waters Avenue hit Josie's car head-on.

"Witnesses at the scene said she called out to me because I was always there, Anthony. It's still heart-wrenching to this day. You don't ever get over it," she said as she became emotional.

"Buzzed driving is drunk driving," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw at a press conference Wednesday.

Tampa Police plans on having a heavy presence on the roads this holiday weekend to crack down on drunk driving.

"With all of the officers that we have out there, we will be in full force and making arrests," said Chief Bercaw. It's a part of their Operation Countdown to Safety initiative.

Chief Bercaw said they've made more than 1,500 DUI arrests this year. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there've been 4,494 alcohol-impaired driving crashes this year, with 204 fatalities.

With all of the New Year's Eve festivities, they're also asking for the public's help in preventing tragedy on the roads this weekend.

"Whether it's something suspicious, even something very minor, to let us know,” said Chief Bercaw. “See something, say something."

Tampa Police said before heading out for your New Year's celebration, have a plan in place on how you'll be getting back home.

"There's Uber. There's Lyft. There's even AAA that will pick you up," said Chief Bercaw.

AAA's Tow 2 Go service will you drop you and your car off within a 10-mile radius, free of charge. The number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO. The Tow-To-Go service will go on until Tuesday, January 2.