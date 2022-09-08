Tampa Police searching for suspect in gas station murder

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a 24-year-old man they believe is responsible for a murder at a gas station in Tampa in August.

Tampa Police said on August 24, officers responded to shots in the 2900 block of N. 50th Street in Tampa. Police said when they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man lying on the ground of a Shell gas station parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tampa Police said detectives identified Derick P. Bowden as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Investigators believe this is not a random act, as they believe Bowden and the victim knew each other.

According to police, Bowden has ten prior felony convictions. TPD said Bowden is being charged with first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Tampa Police ask anyone who may have information that could lead to Bowden's arrest to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.