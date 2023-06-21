Tampa Police search for suspect in shooting that left 1 man dead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said a murder investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead.

TPD responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of E. Yukon St. just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a Black man in his late 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the suspect is a Black man in his late 50s to early 60s, approximately 6'3", 150 pounds, with graying hair.

Officials said the suspect was seen riding a bike as he left the scene of the shooting.

TPD said preliminary information suggests the men knew each other and that this was not a random act.

Detectives are currently gathering evidence and working to identify and arrest the suspect.