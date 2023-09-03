Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police responding to suspicious device found near Tampa International Airport

tampa-police-generic.png
WFTS
tampa-police-generic.png
Posted at 1:46 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 13:47:04-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a suspicious device found in the 4400 block of W. Hillsborough Ave., near Tampa International Airport.

The surrounding area was evacuated, and the TPD Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team is examining the device in an attempt to secure it.

All lanes of Hillsborough Avenue have been closed between Lois St. N. and Air Cargo Road until the TPD EOD Team can safely secure the device.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more updates become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.