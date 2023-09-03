Tampa Police responding to suspicious device found near Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a suspicious device found in the 4400 block of W. Hillsborough Ave., near Tampa International Airport.

The surrounding area was evacuated, and the TPD Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team is examining the device in an attempt to secure it.

All lanes of Hillsborough Avenue have been closed between Lois St. N. and Air Cargo Road until the TPD EOD Team can safely secure the device.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more updates become available.