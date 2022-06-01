Tampa Police Reserve officer arrested for DUI after crash

BRANDON, Fla. — According to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), a Tampa Police Reserve officer was arrested on a DUI charge with a blood alcohol level of .240 following a car crash.

HCSO said Timothy Kent has been suspended from the Tampa Police Reserves.

Kent allegedly rear-ended another vehicle at Causeway Boulevard and Providence Lakes Boulevard in Brandon Wednesday, law enforcement said. There were no reported injuries. The deputies said they performed a DUI test on Kent after they suspected he might be impaired. Kent's blood alcohol level was determined to be .234 and .240, according to deputies.

Kent joined the reserve force in 2005.

