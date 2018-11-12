Tampa police pay tribute to veterans with powerful music video

The Tampa Police Department released a tribute to veterans on Veteran's Day with officers singing "God Bless the USA."

The department has more than 250 veterans on their police force and they wanted to create and share the video to say 'thank you.'

In a social media post the department wrote:

There are over 250 members of the Tampa Police Department who have served, or continue to serve, in the military. We are proud of what they do to keep both our city and country safe. We recognize them this Veterans Day and honor all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

To all veterans - Thank You.