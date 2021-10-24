Watch
Tampa Police officer involved in a crash responding to a hit-and-run accident

Police lights
Posted at 8:40 PM, Oct 23, 2021
TAMPA, Fla— A Tampa Police officer was involved in a crash while responding to a different accident. It happened at Martin Luther King Blvd and North 29th Street in Tampa at around 1:30 p.m.
According to a press release provided by Tampa Police, an officer was responding to a hit-and-run crash with lights and sirens activated on M.L.K. Blvd.
The police vehicle crossed 29th Street and hit the back right of a Nissan Sentra. This caused the police vehicle to crash into a TECO pole.

Both the officer and driver of the Nissan Sentra were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation according to police.

