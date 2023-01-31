Tampa police investigating homicide after man found dead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Tuesday morning.

TPD said that officers responded to a report about a shooting on East 24th Avenue around 10:21 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his late twenties who had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he then died from his injuries.

TPD said that they don't believe the shooting was a random act, but they're working to collect evidence and develop leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-231-6130 or text a tip through TIP411.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are provided.