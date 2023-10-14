Tampa Police investigating fatal crash on Sligh Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Sligh Avenue on Saturday.

TPD said the crash was between a motorcycle and an SUV in the 1100 block of W Sligh Ave.

According to authorities, Sligh Avenue's westbound and earthbound lanes are closed between N Boulevard and N. Willow Ave.

Police are asking drivers to use alternative routes as officers conduct the investigation.

No additional information was provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation; please check back for further details.