Tampa Police investigating early morning homicide

Posted at 3:05 PM, Nov 04, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a homicide in the 8400 block of N. Dexter Avenue.

At approximately 1:47 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area in reference to a person who was shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in his late 20s inside the residence unresponsive and began to provide aid.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Based on the preliminary investigation, three men entered the residence without permission and demanded money from the victim.

The suspects then left after firing several rounds.

Tampa Police said there is no threat to public safety.

