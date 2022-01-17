Tampa Police investigating 2 homicides that 'appear to be related'

Tampa Police are investigating two homicides within two miles of each other that the department says appear to be related.

On Sunday at about 12:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Elm Ct. in reference to a report of someone being shot. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

As officers dealt with that incident, dispatch received a separate call from the 5700 block of Stevens Ct. just a couple of minutes later in reference to someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he too died of his injuries.

Police say the two calls appear to be related. Although early in the investigation, they say it does not appear to be a random act.

Detectives ask for anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1.888.873.TIPS (8477) or the non-emergency number at 813.231.6130.