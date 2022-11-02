Tampa Police host community forum to discuss violent crime, crime reduction programs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department hosted a community forum to discuss violent crime and crime reduction programs.

The Tampa Police Chief, Mary O' Connor, was joined by community leaders, including Mayor Jane Castor.

The community discussed topics including violent crime, crime reduction programs, community engagement, neighborhood concerns and future initiatives.

Niki Carraway attended Tuesday's forum at Ragan Park in Tampa. Her husband, Willie Carraway, was shot and killed on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa in August. He was outside a nightclub near a large crowd when an argument broke out.

"He was gunned down, had nothing to do with him, hundreds of people out there, but nobody will speak up," she said.

Tampa Police said in 2022, there were 48 homicides within the city. Roughly 85% of homicides have been solved, but police still need the community's help solving several recent shootings.

Before the forum on Tuesday, police responded to a shooting where a 17-year old was shot on East Osborne Avenue. He was taken to a hospital and listed as "stable." No arrest has been made.

On Tuesday, police also released a composite sketch of a man who shot and killed a dog after attempting to rob the dog's owner last week.

"This is a very dangerous individual, let me tell you. Make no secret about that, this person needs to be caught," said Police Chief Mary O'Connor.

The Tampa Police has been awarded more than $1 million in grant money through the Department of Justice that will play a key role in preventing and reducing violent crime and community safety. It will allow Tampa Police to implement programs and expand community partnerships centered around violence intervention.

Tampa Police was also awarded $550,000 for Connect and Protect, a grant that will be used to integrate professionally trained Intervention Specialists in the 911 call center to create a Crisis Intervention Dispatch Service Program.

Chief O' Connor urges the public to get involved and if they see something suspicious, report it.

"We have to figure out a way to get people to come forward. Do it through CrimeStoppers. It's anonymous. You don't have to leave your name," Chief O' Connor said.