Tampa Police Department: 4 victims injured in shooting in Tampa

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:28 PM, Jul 06, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting involving 4 victims in Tampa on Wednesday evening.

TPD said the shooting took place at Courtland Street N. and Chelsea Street E. in Tampa. According to Tampa Police, the 4 victims, one female and three males, suffered non-life threatening injuries. All victims are being treated at a local hospital.

The suspect or suspects involved remains unknown.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will update as more information becomes available.

