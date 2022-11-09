Tampa PD asking for public's help with homicide investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said a homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning.

The shooting, per TPD, occurred in the 8600 block of North 11th Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man in his mid-forties with an "apparent gunshot wound."

After providing first aid to the victim, Tampa Fire Rescue transported him to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

"While it is early in the investigation, currently detectives do not believe this to be a random act," TPD said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-231-6130, download the TampaPD app, or send a tip via TIP411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can provide information to Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.