Tampa native, Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Associated Press
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter sings to a crowd during a First Night celebration at Government Center, on Dec. 31, 2004, in Boston. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05

34-year-old Tampa native, Aaron Carter, a singer-turned-rapper and actor, was discovered dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that they received a 911 call around 11 a.m. on Saturday, stating that a man had drowned in the tub.

Although homicide investigators were called to the site, there is no information or proof of wrongdoing.

Such death scenes are routine targets for murder detectives' investigations.

In a picture acquired by TMZ, there are sheriff's cars, ambulances, and warning tape around Aaron's home.

With the release of four studio albums, including his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was just nine years old, Aaron rose to stardom as a pop singer in the late 1990s alongside his brother Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys.

As his music career developed, Aaron Carter switched from singing to rapping; he also had an appearance on "Dancing with The Stars" and performed in the Broadway version of "Seussical."

Over the years, Carter struggled with several legal and drug-related concerns; he was most notorious for appearing on "The Doctors" a few years ago and disclosing how many pills he was taking. He also often visited a treatment facility.

