Tampa meal-kit service Chef Ami keeps things hyperlocal and healthy when it comes to ingredients, customers

TAMPA, Fla. — Chef Ami, a Tampa Bay meal-kit service, keeps things hyperlocal and healthy.

That goes for their ingredients and their customers.

Produce featured in each meal kit is locally grown at local farms, and then carefully selected by the Chef Ami team.

"We're not very popular down at the Farmer's Market, because we are by far the pickiest shoppers they have," laughed Chef Ami's Elijah Dickhaus. "They roll their eyes when they see us coming."

Meticulously packaged boxes of food — including three extravagant yet easy-to-make meals — are personally delivered to each Tampa Bay area customer in recyclable packaging. By keeping deliveries local, they can promise quick, fresh food hand-picked by the Chef Ami team.

Meal-kit plans start at around $70 per week. Everything is portioned out, mise-en-place in a box.

"We do all the prep, and leave just the fun part to you," said Dickhaus.

Each meal takes about 30 minutes to make. Chef Ami has about 130 different recipes, from Thai Chicken Burgers to Creamy Pesto Ravioli.

Chef Ami will also match meals sold by donating meals to local families in need.

