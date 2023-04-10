Watch Now
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor invites Taylor Swift to be 'mayor for day'

Mayor Castor invites Taylor Swift to be Mayor of Tampa
Posted at 2:18 PM, Apr 10, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Swifties, this might be your dream come true: Mayor Jane Castor has asked Taylor Swift to be mayor for a day during her "The Eras Tour" Tampa stop.

In a video posted to social media, the Tampa mayor invited Swift to be honorary mayor for a day by presenting a key to the city.

“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches," Mayor Castor said in the video. "But here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold, and we want to go bigger."

Swift will be performing at Raymond James Stadium from April 13 to the 15. On the day of her first performance, Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk and downtown bridges will be lit up in "Taylor Swift Red."

"Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it," Castor said. "We can't wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor's Version)."

The City is asking Swifties everywhere to help share the video and tag Taylor Swift on social media to help grab her attention and invite her to be Mayor Swift.

