Tampa man with dementia missing from AirBNB he was staying at

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police are currently looking for a missing man with dementia. Leon Iverson, 78, went missing from an AirBNB stay on the 900 block of East Ida Street.

Iverson went out around 11 p.m. Friday night and his family has not seen him since that time. His family is very concerned for his safety.

Iverson is 5'0", 125 pounds with grey deadlocks and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a light grey polo shirt with black and white stripes, grey pants and red/grey Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Iverson is urged to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130