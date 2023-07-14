Tampa man receives consecutive life sentences following murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man received two consecutive life sentences on Thursday after a months-long murder trial.

The State Attorney’s Office prosecuted Orbro Bailey for second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Bailey shot and killed a man during a robbery after being released from prison six weeks earlier and that he had previously been in jail for 30 years for violent robberies.

After the jury convicted Bailey, a judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences for the crimes he allegedly committed in 2021.

The State Attorney’s Office chose to retry the case after the original trial in April resulted in a hung jury.

“Given the facts of this case and this defendant’s history of violence, our office was determined to ensure this hardened criminal did not have a chance to claim another victim. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars, where he can think about the choices he made and the life he stole. My thoughts are with the victim’s family, and I hope this conviction provides them closure and comfort,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.