Tampa man dies after losing control, driving off Selmon Expressway: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A 30-year-old man from Tampa died early Wednesday morning after he drove off of the Selmon Expressway while traveling in the wrong direction, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man was driving eastbound along the westbound lanes when he lost control while trying to exit at the Tampa Street entrance ramp. His vehicle hit and then went over the concrete rail.

FHP said the vehicle came to a final rest below the Expressway at the intersection of Brorein Street and Franklin Street. The driver died at the scene.

It happened just after 2 a.m., according to FHP.

Troopers said they don't know where the man started driving the wrong way or why he was going in the wrong direction.