Tampa Jewish community honors Ukraine at Passover Seder

TAMPA, Fla — Passover is a time to remember. A key part of that memory, for the Jewish community, comes in the form of the Seder.

"It's a commemoration of the Jewish people's journey," director of Chabad Chai South Tampa Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski said. "Their exodus from Egypt. But even more importantly a journey into what freedom means for ourselves."

But this year, Rabbi Mendy said the community is remembering those who are experiencing tragedy, right now in Israel and Ukraine.

"We find that two countries, in particular, are experiencing very intense challenges, literally the challenge of just staying alive," said Dubrowski.

To honor those folks, this Passover, members of Tampa's Jewish community will be eating matza from Israel and Ukraine—and holding a moment of silence.

Beyond that, they've also invited people in the community to fill an event space at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC to honor those who can't take a seat with them or at tables of their own, because of war.

"Sometimes we hear about tragedies happening hundreds, thousands of miles away but in reality, these are people just like ourselves," Dubrowski said. "They want to raise their children. They want to support their families and live in peace and harmony. And so, when they are experiencing a test to their freedom, it's a test to all of our freedoms."

To help support rescue efforts in Ukraine, the Chabad Chai of South Tampa and the greater Jewish community have been raising money. Learn more about their efforts here.

