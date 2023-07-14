Tampa International to offer 2 new nonstop routes to Canada through new partner airline

Two new nonstop routes to Canada will be coming to Tampa International Airport this fall, the airport announced on Friday. It's through a new partner airline Lynx Air.

TPA said the flights to Toronto and Montreal will start in November. According to a press release, Lynx is the third passenger carrier at TPA to offer nonstop service to Canada.

The release said Lynx Air's fares to TPA start as low as $99 with taxes and fees. To celebrate the new routes, TPA said the airline is offering up to 25% off tickets using the promo code “TAMPA” on FlyLynx.com.

AIRLINE SERVICE TO: SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY Lynx Air Toronto (YYZ) Nov. 16 4x/week (Sun/Mon/Thu/Fri) Lynx Air Montreal (YUL) Nov. 17 4x/week (Sun/Mon/Thu/Fri)

“Tampa International Airport is proud to offer more travel options from Toronto and Montreal with our new airline partner Lynx Air, the first Canadian carrier to launch new service to TPA since the pandemic,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Our community is closely linked with our Canadian neighbors, who are the largest source of international visitation, homeownership and foreign direct investment in Tampa Bay. We look forward to better serving our travelers to and from Canada and opening doors to all the wonderful things our growing region has to offer.”

TPA said the Calgary-based ultra-low-cost airline launched in April 2022 and now serves 16 destinations. By the end of the year, the airline will grow its fleet from seven to 10 aircraft, a press release said, with orders in place for an additional 36 planes.

These are the airline's first routes to TPA.

“We are thrilled to connect travelers to one of the most vibrant destinations in the U.S. With beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment, and cultural experiences, Tampa Bay offers something for everyone,” Lynx Air CEO Merren McArthur said. “Our convenient and affordable flights will provide an exceptional travel experience and continue to connect Canadians to incredible destinations.”