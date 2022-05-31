Tampa International Airport prepares for busy summer travel season

TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa International Airport is preparing for a possible record summer travel season.

Airport officials said peak days now exceed pre-pandemic levels. The airlines and federal agency partners are ready to see more than 70,000 daily passengers. TPA's Customs and Border Protection checkpoint may see more travelers at the airport because there are several weekly flights to an from London, Cancun, Zurich, Frankfurt and other international cities.

On Memorial Day, the airport had longer lines for international flights.

Aydin Avdovic and his family were waiting for an international flight on Monday.

"My plans are going to Bosnia. It’s a family vacation, going to visit my family in Bosnia and then after that we’re going to go to Serbia to visit my entire family because half my family is there," said Aydin Avdovic.

10-year-old Avani Bhate is also traveling with her family.

"We're going to India for six weeks to see family and friends. It's summer break," said Avani Bhate, a passenger.

On Memorial Day, Tampa International reported 37 delays which is relatively low and 22 cancellations.

"Travel has actually been a lot easier than we planned. We got on an earlier flight so that was nice," said Sarah Murrel who is traveling from Nebraska.

Airport officials suggest passengers arrive two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

For more information, click here.

