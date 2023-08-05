Tampa Airport evacuates Airside F due to gun arrest; no ongoing threat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — All passengers on Airside F were evacuated when Tampa International Airport (TPA) vacated one of the terminals as a preventative measure, allowing airport authorities to conduct a precautionary security sweep.

Currently, all passengers at Airside F are undergoing re-screening by the TSA.

According to TPA, one person is in police custody at this time, and it was a gun-related arrest.

Officials said there is no specific threat to safety. However, some flight schedules may have been impacted.

Passengers should check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.