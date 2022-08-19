Tampa home show takes a walk on the wild side

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend’s Tampa Home Show is taking a walk on the wild side. In between the kitchen and bath displays, you may come across a kangaroo, gator or even an endangered lemur.

The Cool Zoo, out of Polk County, was the first to arrive at the Tampa Convention Center to start setting up.

“So we’ve been around about eight years that we’ve established the zoo, and we really began as a wildlife, conservation, rehabilitation center for animals,” said Director Jim DeBerry.

From Swampy the gator to Polly the parrot and Ringo the lemur, DeBerry takes his animals across the country, spreading fun and education.

“Well, for us we believe we have to get out to where the people are,” said DeBerry.“They get to learn all sorts of great things about birds and kangaroos, but more importantly, they are able to fundraise for the zoo, and contribute, which expands for the wildlife conservation.”

Ringo is part of an endangered species; only 2,500 Ring Tailed Lemurs are left in the world.

“We want people to learn facts about the animals, and the more you are invested in knowing them, the more you are going to care for future generations,” said DeBerry.

He said the number one question from little kids is, “Can I take that home.”

The Tampa Home Show is August 20-21.