Tampa golfers pumped to play in hometown LPGA Event

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Despite having amazing weather and golf courses, Tampa Bay went decades without an LPGA tour event until the Pelican Women’s Championship. Next week the best of the best in women’s golf will be converging at Pelican Golf Club in Pinellas County.

There are a handful of golfers who may have an added advantage because they already live here.

“It’s crazy, you know, I have a lot of friends and family in the area who don’t get to see me play that often so having this event right down the road from my house, I’m going to have to ask for a lot of tickets,” said golfer Brittany Lincicome.

These local golfers aren’t just driving golf balls, they’re driving to work.

“To be able to sleep in my own bed at an LPGA event, I mean that’s something I never get to do and that’s going to be so great to not have to pack a suitcase or get on a plane,” said golfer Brittany Altomare.

After taking a 40-year-hiatus, the LPGA tournament returns to Tampa Bay for the second annual Pelican Women’s Championship.

Elizabeth Szokol hopes her many rounds at Pelican Golf Club will give her an added advantage.

“I think so, the greens can get a little bit tricky out here, so definitely being a little more familiar with that definitely helps,” said Szokol.

“You know the breaks, the angles, the approach shots,” said Altomare.

These Bay Area golfers are especially thrilled to see the grandstands going up, which means the fans are back.

“They add so much energy and joy to us playing and such excitement, your adrenaline gets up, and it’s so much fun,” said Altomare. “We haven’t had fans for a long time so it’s nice to have spectators coming back,” said Lincicome.

The tournament runs from Nov. 11-14. For tickets and more information go to Pelicanlpga.com.

