Tampa golf course superintendent volunteers with all women group at US Women's Open

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a lot that goes into keeping the greens of a golf course in immaculate condition, take it from Tonya Anderson. She's the golf course superintendent at Old Memorial Golf Club in Tampa.

Anderson is responsible for preparing the greens to be in pristine shape for the members-only golf course.

“We are in charge of the landscape here on property. Overall, we’re just tasked with the responsibility of keeping the turf in excellent playing conditions that are up to the members' standards,” said Anderson.

The golf course superintendent profession is male-dominated. Only two percent of superintendents are women.

“There are some of us women out there but it’s almost like where are you guys? We hear about each other, but we don’t know each other,” Anderson said.

Last week, Anderson got a very special opportunity to do what she does best. She was part of an all-women volunteer group that helped prepare the golf course each day, for the 77th U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, NC.

“About 30 other women in the turf industry. Other superintendents, vendors, some sports field managers, and project managers. It was unique to be around so many other women,” said Anderson.

It’s only the second time the U.S. Women's Open, has had an all-female group help during tournament week. The women mowed greens and fairways, cut holes, and set tees. Anderson was in charge of hand watering. She worked long 12-hour days, getting the course ready for the biggest event in women’s golf.

“Just that energy, knowing that we were working to make the course the best for the best female players in the world. It was just motivating,” Anderson said.