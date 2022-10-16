Tampa Fire Rescue hosts donation drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue is hosting a donation drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.

The drive, which runs from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21., will be at multiple sites across Tampa on different days.

“We’ve already sent down our first responders to support them as they recover from this disaster, but this donation drive is another big way for the city and community to give back," Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said. "We appreciate any new items the public can provide for victims of Hurricane Ian.”

Only new items will be accepted as donations. Some of the items Tampa Fire Rescue is asking for include baby formula, flashlights and toilet paper.

