Tampa fashion designer Karen D. Fultz-Robinson oversees every facet of her ObservaMé label

TAMPA, Fla. — Karen D. Fultz-Robinson was training for a marathon a few years ago when fashion inspiration first struck.

She was tired of pulling up her sleeve to check her watch.

"Why don't we just put holes in the sleeves?" Fultz-Robinson told a friend.

She was a full-time lawyer and on-air legal analyst back then, but that sleeves idea was too good to ignore.

She would soon become one of the Tampa Bay area's most promising fashion designers. Her ObservaMé label of smart, comfy athleisure wear for woman and men, is perfect for long runs or short trips to Publix.

"I always wanted to do something different," says Fultz-Robinson, who still practices law as well. "I always wanted to expand my creativity. Because as a lawyer you really are a linear thinker."

ObservaMé means "Watch Me" in Spanish, and Karen and her label are definitely ones to watch.

Joined by her husband Makeith Robinson and project manager Rico Gonzalez, Karen oversees every facet of creativity, manufacture and shipping.

Even the intertwined "OM" logo has her stamp on it, infused with meaning, including homage to her late brother Michael.

During the pandemic, Karen moved everything under one roof, which allows her the greatest in creative control.

"Look, the brand is my reputation," Fultz-Robinson says. "I gotta know that the quality meets the standard that I set."

