Tampa family wait for answers after loved one was shot and killed days after his birthday

TAMPA, FLA. — A Tampa family has been waiting for answers for more than a year after their loved one was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Hillsborough County.

Deputies said the victim, Eduardo Crespin, was shot and killed as he sat in his white Honda Civic in the Lake Kathy Apartment complex in Brandon. The shooting happened more than a year ago on October 18, 2020.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and observed a group of men standing near a vehicle that had pulled into the complex shortly after Crespin.

Eduardo's sister is begging the community for answers.

"The person or persons that did this to him is still walking and we don't know anything. It's disappointing. There's just no closure. We don't know why that person did it. It's unfair," said Gloria Crespin, Eduardo's sister.

The family shared a cell phone video from the last time they saw Crespin. His family gathered for his 27th birthday and three days later he was shot and killed.

"I was in shock. I couldn't believe it. I didn't know how to react. We didn't know much so it was hard for me to react until the day of his funeral. I seen him in the casket and that was a reality check to see him laying there for the last time," said Eduardo's sister.

WFTS

Crespin's daughter is 4 years old. She said she remembers her father building sandcastles with her. She said her dad has wings.

"My dad's really proud of me because I love him so much," she said.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle may be a BMW. The vehicle was captured on surveillance video.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.