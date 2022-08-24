Tampa Electric warns customers that 'spoofing' scams are on the rise

TAMPA, Fla. — "Spoofing" scams are on the rise, according to a statement Tampa Electric (TECO) released on Wednesday.

The statement warned customers to be extra cautious when answering phone calls from a number that has been "spoofed" to look like TECO.

Scamming has spiked since the beginning of the pandemic, with customers hearing from scammers twice as much in 2021 when compared to the year prior. It also stated that scammers target people who speak English as a second language as well as people who are distracted, which is why calls increase around the holidays.

TECO provided the following premise of the scam.

Someone falsely claiming to be a Tampa Electric representative contacts a customer, claims the account is past due and demands immediate payment.

Typically, the scammer calls a customer from a phone number that falsely appears to be TECO, called “spoofing,” which makes it more convincing. The call may be from a person or an automated voice.

Increasingly, the scammer instructs the customer to download and use a payment app. Sometimes they instruct customers to purchase a prepaid debit card from a local drug store.

Scammers have even requested payment through cryptocurrency.

In some cases, customers have paid the scammers thousands of dollars.

If you do happen to receive a call and are unsure whether it's a scam, TECO urged customers to remember these facts to help discern.