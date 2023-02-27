Tampa early voting starts Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the city of Tampa elections starts Monday, February 27. There are several city council seats on the ballot. Council seats for Districts one, two, three, four, and six are all on the ballot.

With several council seats up for grabs, Craig Latimer, the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections, said it's important to show up and vote.

“We talk about these municipal elections quite a bit, but these are the people that are going to be fixing your potholes. The ones that are going to tax you and make sure your garbage is picked up. These are important quality of life issues people should be concerned with,” Latimer said.

Early voting will run Monday, February 27, through Sunday, March 5.

Latimer said, “We want people to vote, so anything that we can offer to help people out. Early voting is convenient. You can kind of arrange it how you want to.”

You can cast your ballot at one of the following locations anytime this week from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

West Tampa Branch Library

C. Blythe Andrews, Junior Public Library

Fred B. Karl County Center

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

New Tampa Regional Library

North Tampa Regional Library

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

You must be registered to vote and bring a proper form of identification in order to cast your ballot.

Latimer said, “You must be a registered voter. If you haven’t already registered to vote, its too late to vote in this election, but not in the run-off election.”

If you wait and vote on election day, you will have to vote at the polling place assigned to your precinct.