Tampa dad sets world record for fastest mile while pushing a stroller

TAMPA, FLA. — A Tampa father said he broke the world record for the fastest mile while pushing a stroller.

On Sunday, Rob Holcomb joined a group of friends at Coleman Middle School in Tampa. They watched as he attempted to break the world record.

Holcomb said he recorded the entire mile on a GoPro. He said there are very specific rules he must follow to qualify.

"Doing it on a track, all the wheels have to be on the ground at all times and so going around the turns is the hardest part," he said.

The 35-year-old said on the third attempt, he shattered the world record. His official time was 4:52:53, nearly four seconds less than the previous record.

"I started running when I was seven years old. I ran my first very first mile, basically, I haven’t stopped since. Right now, I’m running about six days a week," said Holcomb.

He said he wanted to break the world record after his friend attempted to do the same.

"One of my friends that lives in Kansas City, he tried to attempt to break it. He ran 5:03 and so I didn’t even know about the record before that before he attempted it," added Holcomb.

Holcomb runs with his 5-month-old daughter who sits in the stroller.

"On my last attempt, she was kicking a little bit. I think it was her way of telling me to hurry up and speed up," laughed Holcomb.

Holcomb wants to motivate others to keep moving.

"If anybody out there has records of their own whatever it might be, go out there and break it, work hard," he said.