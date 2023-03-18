Tampa cyclists prepare to bike 300+ miles to Tallahassee

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Over 35 cyclists will bike more than 300 miles to Tallahassee to raise awareness for cancer this weekend.

It's part of the annual Capitol Ride. The group plans to bike nearly 100 miles daily and arrive in Tallahassee by Wednesday morning.

Joshua Rivera has participated in the annual bike ride for several years. He joined the non-profit organization Cure on Wheels after his cancer diagnosis. In October of 2007, he was diagnosed with Ewing soft cell sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

"Sarcomas are only 2% of all diagnoses every year and Ewing is 1% of that 2%, so it's a very rare form. I was given a 15% chance of survival at that point in time. Fortunate for me, I lived in Tampa and we have this wonderful place called Moffitt Cancer Center that actually has a sarcoma clinic so I went there shortly after my diagnosis," said Rivera.

Rivera needed chemotherapy, radiation and numerous surgeries. But, nearly 15 years later, he said his cancer is in remission. He also works for Moffitt Cancer Center as a pathology business operation director. As a member of Cure on Wheels, he raises money for cancer research.

Members of the organization are participating in the 2023 Capitol Ride.

"We do long-distance cycling events like the upcoming Capitol Ride, the 13th annual event and we ride 330 miles on our bikes from Tampa to Tallahassee," he said.

Rivera said group members will present a $70,000 check to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tallahassee.

"We arrive in Tallahassee on what we call Moffitt Day, which is a day that Moffitt Cancer Center is there to advocate and lobby the state legislature for additional funding for cancer research and other related items."

Rivera encourages others to join Cure on Wheels. The non-profit organization has raised more than $1.2 million since it was founded in 2007. fHe wants people to live purpose-driven life.

"It doesn't matter what has happened in your life; you can find the strength to preserve to live a purpose-driven life."

For more information on how to participate, CLICK HERE.